Celestica's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Celestica.

Looking at options history for Celestica (NYSE:CLS) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $682,296 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $242,120.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $110.0 for Celestica over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Celestica's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Celestica's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $110.0, over the past month.

Celestica Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $7.0 $6.9 $7.0 $100.00 $310.8K 5.0K 703 CLS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $7.4 $7.0 $7.0 $100.00 $176.0K 5.0K 262 CLS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $7.0 $6.9 $7.0 $100.00 $151.3K 5.0K 919 CLS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/07/25 $7.2 $6.1 $6.1 $105.00 $122.0K 49 200 CLS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $5.8 $5.4 $5.8 $105.00 $57.4K 288 5

About Celestica

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The company has two operating and reportable segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of the Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, health tech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Its Capital Equipment business is comprised of the semiconductor, display, and robotics equipment businesses, and the CCS segment consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets, Enterprise end market is comprised of its servers and storage businesses. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment.

Where Is Celestica Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,183,699, the CLS's price is down by -6.34%, now at $100.27. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 51 days. Expert Opinions on Celestica

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $155.67.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Celestica, maintaining a target price of $157. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Celestica with a target price of $160. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Celestica, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

