Celestica's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Celestica (NYSE:CLS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CLS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 20 extraordinary options activities for Celestica. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 20% leaning bullish and 55% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $120,280, and 17 are calls, amounting to $746,958.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $85.0 and $175.0 for Celestica, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Celestica stands at 601.94, with a total volume reaching 980.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Celestica, situated within the strike price corridor from $85.0 to $175.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Celestica Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $24.1 $21.7 $23.0 $105.00 $158.7K 2.7K 102 CLS CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/28/25 $45.5 $44.2 $45.01 $85.00 $54.0K 161 58 CLS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $25.7 $25.5 $25.7 $140.00 $51.4K 120 22 CLS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/28/25 $40.9 $40.0 $40.39 $90.00 $48.4K 156 56 CLS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $11.8 $11.3 $11.35 $130.00 $45.4K 1.2K 38

About Celestica

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The company has two operating and reportable segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of the Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, health tech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Its Capital Equipment business is comprised of the semiconductor, display, and robotics equipment businesses, and the CCS segment consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets, Enterprise end market is comprised of its servers and storage businesses. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Celestica, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Celestica's Current Market Status With a volume of 3,283,755, the price of CLS is up 8.55% at $131.21. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Celestica

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $125.25.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from TD Securities persists with their Buy rating on Celestica, maintaining a target price of $107. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Celestica, maintaining a target price of $140. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Celestica with a target price of $115. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Celestica, maintaining a target price of $139.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Celestica, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.