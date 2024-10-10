Celestica's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Celestica. Our analysis of options history for Celestica (NYSE:CLS) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 66% of traders were bullish, while 22% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $462,820, and 7 were calls, valued at $593,580.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $42.5 to $75.0 for Celestica during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Celestica options trades today is 666.29 with a total volume of 8,026.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Celestica's big money trades within a strike price range of $42.5 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

Celestica Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.0 $2.75 $2.75 $42.50 $412.5K 31 3.0K CLS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $4.7 $4.5 $4.59 $60.00 $143.0K 2.0K 742 CLS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.7 $4.5 $4.59 $60.00 $130.4K 2.0K 419 CLS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.6 $3.4 $3.51 $62.50 $109.5K 903 700 CLS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.6 $3.4 $3.5 $62.50 $99.7K 903 377

About Celestica

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The company has two operating and reportable segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of the Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, health tech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Its Capital Equipment business is comprised of the semiconductor, display, and robotics equipment businesses, and the CCS segment consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets, Enterprise end market is comprised of its servers and storage businesses. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Celestica, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Celestica Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 2,605,663, the CLS's price is up by 5.42%, now at $61.25. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 13 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Celestica

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $68.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

