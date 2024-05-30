Celestica's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Celestica (NYSE:CLS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CLS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Celestica. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 16% leaning bullish and 75% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $226,090, and 8 are calls, amounting to $460,425.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $70.0 for Celestica over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Celestica's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Celestica's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $70.0, over the past month.

Celestica Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $13.6 $13.4 $13.4 $55.00 $134.0K 1.0K 1.1K CLS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $4.6 $4.4 $4.4 $55.00 $128.5K 3.8K 294 CLS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $2.35 $2.25 $2.35 $57.50 $117.5K 207 649 CLS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $1.55 $1.5 $1.55 $55.00 $45.5K 224 365 CLS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $13.6 $12.8 $13.52 $45.00 $40.5K 157 4

About Celestica

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The company has two operating and reportable segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of the Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, health tech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Its Capital Equipment business is comprised of the semiconductor, display, and robotics equipment businesses, and the CCS segment consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets, Enterprise end market is comprised of its servers and storage businesses. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment.

In light of the recent options history for Celestica, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Celestica With a volume of 1,758,686, the price of CLS is down -3.09% at $57.4. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Celestica

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $51.0.

An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Celestica, which currently sits at a price target of $51.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Celestica, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

