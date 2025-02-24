Celestica Unusual Options Activity For February 24

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Celestica (NYSE:CLS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CLS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 30 extraordinary options activities for Celestica. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 53% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $531,086, and 22 are calls, amounting to $2,278,130.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $65.0 and $165.0 for Celestica, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Celestica's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Celestica's significant trades, within a strike price range of $65.0 to $165.0, over the past month.

Celestica Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.4 $6.3 $6.3 $117.00 $468.0K 0 257 CLS PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.85 $1.45 $1.25 $87.50 $201.7K 88 4.5K CLS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $14.5 $14.5 $14.5 $120.00 $184.1K 359 16 CLS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.5 $1.35 $1.7 $140.00 $182.9K 2.8K 3.1K CLS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $14.6 $14.5 $14.5 $120.00 $179.5K 359 143

About Celestica

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The company has two operating and reportable segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of the Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, health tech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Its Capital Equipment business is comprised of the semiconductor, display, and robotics equipment businesses, and the CCS segment consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets, Enterprise end market is comprised of its servers and storage businesses. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Celestica, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Celestica Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 4,981,686, the price of CLS is down by -6.31%, reaching $111.72. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 58 days from now. Expert Opinions on Celestica

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $139.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Securities keeps a Buy rating on Celestica with a target price of $107. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Celestica, which currently sits at a price target of $150. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Celestica, maintaining a target price of $140. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Celestica, targeting a price of $139. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Celestica, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Celestica options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.