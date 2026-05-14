Celestica (TSX:CLS) Price Target Increased by 13.25% to 435.83

The average one-year price target for Celestica (TSX:CLS) has been revised to $435.83 / share. This is an increase of 13.25% from the prior estimate of $384.83 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $177.76 to a high of $577.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.57% from the latest reported closing price of $510.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 801 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celestica. This is an decrease of 201 owner(s) or 20.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLS is 0.32%, an increase of 16.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.40% to 80,069K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,451K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,018K shares , representing an increase of 9.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 89.33% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 3,157K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 3,152K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,147K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%.

Franklin Resources holds 2,644K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,278K shares , representing an increase of 13.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 82.07% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 2,533K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,095K shares , representing an increase of 56.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 7.12% over the last quarter.

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