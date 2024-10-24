Celestica rises 18.6%

Celestica (CLS) is up 18.6%, or $10.66 to $68.13.
- Celestica price target raised to $70 from $68 at TD Cowen
- Celestica price target raised to $75 from $65 at RBC Capital
- Celestica reports Q3 EPS $1.04 vs. 65c last year
- Celestica sees Q4 EPS 99c-$1.09, consensus 95c
- Celestica raises FY24 EPS view to $3.85 from $3.62, consensus $3.65
