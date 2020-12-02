Celestica Reaffirms Q4 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Celestica Inc. (CLS, CLS.TO) reaffirmed the company's fourth quarter revenue and non-IFRS adjusted earnings per share financial guidance. The company updated its near-term expectations.

Celestica expects 2020 JDM revenue to exceed $800 million, up over 80% compared to 2019. JDM revenue is projected to continue to grow in 2021, albeit at a lower rate.

Celestica said the company is on track to generate at least $100 million of non-IFRS free cash flow in 2020; also anticipating to achieve this goal in 2021.

