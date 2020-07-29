Celestica Q2 Profit Beats Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO, CLS) reported second quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.25, compared to $0.12, a year ago. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.14, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter revenue was $1.49 billion, up 3% compared to $1.45 billion, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

"Celestica delivered strong revenue growth and improved non-IFRS operating margin, paid down long-term debt, and continued to generate robust non-IFRS free cash flow in the second quarter," said Rob Mionis, President and CEO, Celestica.

