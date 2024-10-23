Celestica options imply 9.9% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Celestica (CLS) is 1.7x normal with calls leading puts 9:4. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 9.9%, or $5.64, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 4.3%.
