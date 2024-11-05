Celestica initiated with an Overweight at Barclays

Barclays analyst George Wang initiated coverage of Celestica (CLS) with an Overweight rating and $91 price target As a North American tier 1 electronics manufacturing services and original design manufacturer company, Celestica is uniquely positioned to enable hyperscale data centers with switch and compute needs and meet the growing demands of artificial intelligence and machine learning, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees continued margin expansion for the company driven by its hardware platform solutions products.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CLS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.