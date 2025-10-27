Celestica Inc. Reveals Advance In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $267.8 million, or $2.31 per share. This compares with $89.5 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Celestica Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $183.1 million or $1.58 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 28.1% to $3.19 billion from $2.49 billion last year.

Celestica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $267.8 Mln. vs. $89.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.31 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue: $3.19 Bln vs. $2.49 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.65 - $1.81 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.325 - $3.575 Bln

