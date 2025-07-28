Celestica Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Celestica Inc. (CLS) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $211.0 million, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $95.0 million, or $0.80 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Celestica Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $161.2 million or $1.39 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.0% to $2.893 million from $2.391 million last year.

Celestica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $211.0 Mln. vs. $95.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.82 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue: $2.893 Mln vs. $2.391 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.37 to $1.53 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.875 to $3.125 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $5.50 Full year revenue guidance: $11.55 Bln

