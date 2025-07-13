Celestica Inc. (CLS) Opinions on Recent Trading Volume Drop

Recent discussions on X about Celestica Inc. (CLS) have centered around the company's stock performance, with particular attention to its trading volume fluctuations and price movements. Many users have noted a significant drop in trading volume by nearly 40% in recent days, sparking debates about whether this indicates waning interest or a potential consolidation phase. The stock's recent price dips, despite earlier gains, have also fueled conversations about market positioning and future expectations.

Additionally, there is a mix of perspectives on X regarding Celestica's broader market relevance, with some highlighting its resilience compared to overall market trends, while others express concern over sustained momentum. Comments on a new governance proposal tied to the company have emerged as a point of intrigue, with speculation about its impact on investor confidence. The dialogue remains dynamic, reflecting the uncertainty and curiosity surrounding CLS in the current economic climate.

Celestica Inc. Insider Trading Activity

Celestica Inc. insiders have traded $CLS stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT MIONIS (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 568,913 shares for an estimated $71,269,383 .

. TODD C COOPER (President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 166,028 shares for an estimated $20,839,667 .

. JASON PHILLIPS (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 106,830 shares for an estimated $13,120,248 .

. MANDEEP CHAWLA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,254 shares for an estimated $12,308,939 .

. YANN L ETIENVRE (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 92,360 shares for an estimated $11,342,072 .

. ALOK K. AGRAWAL (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,223 shares for an estimated $2,928,436 .

. LEILA WONG (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,696 shares for an estimated $2,909,795 .

. DOUGLAS MICHAEL PARKER (Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,723 shares for an estimated $332,342

Celestica Inc. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 302 institutional investors add shares of Celestica Inc. stock to their portfolio, and 215 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Celestica Inc. Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLS in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/11/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/22/2025

Argus Research issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025

CIBC issued a "Outperformer" rating on 04/15/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 02/19/2025

Celestica Inc. Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CLS recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $CLS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.0.

Here are some recent targets:

George Wang from Barclays set a target price of $146.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Thanos Moschopoulos from BMO Capital set a target price of $130.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Kevin Heal from Argus Research set a target price of $120.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Paul Treiber from RBC Capital set a target price of $120.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $115.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 An analyst from CIBC set a target price of $120.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Matthew Sheerin from Stifel set a target price of $150.0 on 02/19/2025

