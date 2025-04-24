Markets
Celestica Inc. Announces Decline In Q1 Bottom Line

April 24, 2025 — 04:30 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Celestica Inc. (CLS) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $86.2 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $91.8 million, or $0.77 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.9% to $2.648 billion from $2.208 billion last year.

Celestica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.17 to $1.27 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.575 to $2.725 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $5.00 Full year revenue guidance: $10.85 Bln

