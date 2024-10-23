Celestica Inc. Announces Advance In Q3 Bottom Line, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Celestica Inc. (CLS) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $91.7 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $80.2 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.3% to $2.499 billion from $2.043 billion last year.

Celestica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $91.7 Mln. vs. $80.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.77 vs. $0.67 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.499 Bln vs. $2.043 Bln last year.

