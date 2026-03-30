Celestica Focuses on Margin Expansion: Can it Sustain This Momentum?

Over the past few years, Celestica Inc. CLS has been increasingly focusing on margin expansion driven by a structural shift in its business model. The company is leaning toward high-value, engineering-intensive offerings, resulting in sustained profitability improvements. Gross margins have expanded to the low-teens range in recent periods, marking a significant departure from its historical baseline and signaling a fundamental change in earnings quality.



The primary driver behind this margin expansion has been its Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment, particularly in areas tied to hyperscale data centers and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Within this segment, Celestica has increased its exposure to Hardware Platform Solutions, which includes servers, storage systems and high-performance networking equipment. These products are inherently more complex and command better pricing power compared to traditional electronics manufacturing services (EMS) offerings. As hyperscalers continue to ramp investments in AI and cloud infrastructure, Celestica has benefited from both strong demand and a richer product mix, enabling it to capture higher margins while scaling revenues.



The proliferation of AI workloads, the expansion of cloud computing infrastructure, and the increasing complexity of networking hardware all play to Celestica’s strengths in design, integration, and advanced manufacturing. As the company deepens its relationships with hyperscale customers and embeds itself further into their supply chains, it gains not only volume visibility but also enhanced pricing power and strategic relevance. This has enabled a seamless transition from a low-margin contract manufacturer to a high-value technology solutions provider.

Other EMS Firms Focusing on Margin Improvements

Jabil Inc. JBL is repositioning toward higher-margin end markets by moving its portfolio away from commoditized manufacturing into areas such as healthcare, automotive electronics and cloud infrastructure. This shift is supported by investments in materials science, design capabilities, and vertical integration, allowing Jabil to capture more value across the supply chain. Consequently, Jabil has achieved steady operating margin improvement into the mid-single-digit range, placing it among the more profitable large-scale EMS players.



Flex Ltd. FLEX has been focusing on portfolio optimization and redefining its business mix by exiting lower-margin programs and emphasizing sectors such as cloud, automotive, and industrial solutions. Its partnerships with hyperscalers and companies like NVIDIA and Amazon have positioned it to benefit from the AI infrastructure cycle. The company primarily aims for incremental margin improvement through scale and efficiency.

CLS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Celestica has surged 255.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 128.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CLS trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 1.73, above the industry tally of 0.86.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLS’ earnings for 2026 has increased 7.6% over the past 60 days to $8.83.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Celestica currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.