Celestica (CLS) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, Celestica (CLS) closed at $290.93, marking a -6.08% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.63%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronics manufacturing services company had gained 0.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.71%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Celestica in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 28, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.73, indicating a 55.86% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.45 billion, reflecting a 35.46% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.9 per share and revenue of $12.19 billion, which would represent changes of +52.06% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Celestica. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Celestica presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Celestica currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 37.78. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.07.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.