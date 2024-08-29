Celestica (CLS) Stock Moves 1.14%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Celestica (CLS) closed at $50.57, marking a +1.14% move from the previous day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.23%.

The the stock of electronics manufacturing services company has fallen by 4.65% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.55%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Celestica in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.92, showcasing a 41.54% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.41 billion, indicating a 18.01% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.65 per share and revenue of $9.47 billion, which would represent changes of +50.21% and +18.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Celestica. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Celestica is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Celestica currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.7. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.37.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

