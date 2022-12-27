Celestica (CLS) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Celestica (CLS) closed at $10.84, marking a -0.18% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics manufacturing services company had lost 0.91% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Celestica as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.53, up 20.45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.96 billion, up 29.44% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $7.16 billion, which would represent changes of +43.08% and +27.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Celestica. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Celestica currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Celestica's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.84. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.38.

It is also worth noting that CLS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.69 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.