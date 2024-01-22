Celestica (CLS) Stock Jumps 8.1%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Celestica (CLS) shares rallied 8.1% in the last trading session to close at $30.90. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.7% loss over the past four weeks.

The uptrend is likely to have been driven by increased visibility in demand from hyperscale customers, which is expected to propel the Connectivity and Cloud Solutions segment. CLS is also likely to benefit from multiple expansion plans with gradual transition to higher-margin “emerging” end markets. These markets have been a key driver of revenue growth and margin expansion.



In-depth technical know-how for proprietary compute products for AI/ML applications has enabled Celestica to benefit from the growth in AI infrastructure. Continued strength across its hyperscale cloud business is further likely to buoy the growth momentum.

This electronics manufacturing services company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +21.4%. Revenues are expected to be $2.08 billion, up 1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Celestica, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CLS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Celestica belongs to the Zacks Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Sanmina (SANM), closed the last trading session 1.6% higher at $51.14. Over the past month, SANM has returned -3%.

Sanmina's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.21. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -26.2%. Sanmina currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

