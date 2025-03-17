Celestica (CLS) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Celestica (CLS) standing at $91.78, reflecting a +0.22% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.64% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics manufacturing services company had lost 30.65% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.69% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Celestica in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.10, reflecting a 27.91% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.55 billion, reflecting a 15.34% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.78 per share and revenue of $10.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of +23.2% and +11.69%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Celestica should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.77% higher within the past month. Celestica is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at valuation, Celestica is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.15. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.73.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 20, this industry ranks in the top 8% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.