Celestica (CLS) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Celestica (CLS) closed the most recent trading day at $257.64, moving +1.12% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.55% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.95%.

The electronics manufacturing services company's shares have seen an increase of 32.08% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Celestica in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 27, 2025. On that day, Celestica is projected to report earnings of $1.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 39.42%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3 billion, indicating a 19.99% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.55 per share and revenue of $11.63 billion, which would represent changes of +43.04% and +20.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Celestica. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Celestica is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In the context of valuation, Celestica is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 45.91. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.71.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

