Celestica (CLS) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Celestica (CLS) closed the most recent trading day at $297.34, moving +1.72% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.18%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.1%.

The electronics manufacturing services company's stock has climbed by 9.09% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.74%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Celestica in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 27, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.07, up 72.5% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4 billion, indicating a 51.16% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.83 per share and a revenue of $17.03 billion, representing changes of +45.95% and +37.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Celestica. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Celestica currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Celestica is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.1. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.17 of its industry.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.