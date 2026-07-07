Celestica (CLS) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Celestica (CLS) was down 1.47% at $345.06. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.16%.

The stock of electronics manufacturing services company has fallen by 9.39% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Celestica in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 27, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.28, up 64.03% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.32 billion, up 49.3% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.16 per share and a revenue of $19.06 billion, signifying shifts of +67.93% and +53.82%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Celestica. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Celestica is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Celestica is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 34.48. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 30.1.

It is also worth noting that CLS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.76. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.76 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.