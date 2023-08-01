Celestica (CLS) Price Target Increased by 55.14% to 17.02

The average one-year price target for Celestica (NYSE:CLS) has been revised to 17.02 / share. This is an increase of 55.14% from the prior estimate of 10.97 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.32 to a high of 19.11 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.57% from the latest reported closing price of 21.98 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 245 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celestica. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLS is 0.18%, an increase of 4.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.93% to 74,892K shares. The put/call ratio of CLS is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Letko, Brosseau & Associates holds 12,223K shares representing 10.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,011K shares, representing a decrease of 6.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 11.46% over the last quarter.
Pzena Investment Management holds 5,826K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,189K shares, representing a decrease of 6.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 5.09% over the last quarter.
Donald Smith holds 5,039K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,974K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 9.21% over the last quarter.
Acadian Asset Management holds 3,800K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,007K shares, representing an increase of 20.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 28.61% over the last quarter.
CIBC World Markets holds 3,303K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 475K shares, representing an increase of 85.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 658.37% over the last quarter.
Celestica Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in aerospace and defense, communications, enterprise, HealthTech, industrial, capital equipment, and energy to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.
Additional reading:
- CELESTICA ANNOUNCES PROPOSED SECONDARY OFFERING OF SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES BY ONEX CORPORATION
- CELESTICA ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS Q2 2023 revenue & non-IFRS adjusted EPS* above the high end of guidance ranges; 2023 outlook raised
- CELESTICA INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (in millions of U.S. dollars) Note December 31 2022 June 30 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 374.5 $ 360.7 Accounts receivable 4 1,393.5 1,303.7 Inventories 5&12 2,350.3 2,345
- CELESTICA INC. MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023
- Date: July 26, 2023 /s/ Robert A. Mionis Robert A. Mionis Chief Executive Officer
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.