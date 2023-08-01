Celestica (CLS) Price Target Increased by 55.14% to 17.02

The average one-year price target for Celestica (NYSE:CLS) has been revised to 17.02 / share. This is an increase of 55.14% from the prior estimate of 10.97 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.32 to a high of 19.11 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.57% from the latest reported closing price of 21.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 245 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celestica. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLS is 0.18%, an increase of 4.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.93% to 74,892K shares. The put/call ratio of CLS is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Letko, Brosseau & Associates holds 12,223K shares representing 10.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,011K shares, representing a decrease of 6.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 11.46% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 5,826K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,189K shares, representing a decrease of 6.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 5.09% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 5,039K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,974K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 9.21% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 3,800K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,007K shares, representing an increase of 20.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 28.61% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 3,303K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 475K shares, representing an increase of 85.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 658.37% over the last quarter.

Celestica Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in aerospace and defense, communications, enterprise, HealthTech, industrial, capital equipment, and energy to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.