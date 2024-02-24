Celestica (CLS) Price Target Increased by 17.26% to 28.20

The average one-year price target for Celestica (NYSE:CLS) has been revised to 28.20 / share. This is an increase of 17.26% from the prior estimate of 24.05 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.99 to a high of 29.61 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 30.25% from the latest reported closing price of 40.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 367 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celestica. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 17.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLS is 0.35%, a decrease of 17.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.04% to 88,380K shares. The put/call ratio of CLS is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 6,135K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,095K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 7.43% over the last quarter.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates holds 4,668K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,858K shares, representing a decrease of 25.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 55.66% over the last quarter.

Whale Rock Capital Management holds 4,178K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,384K shares, representing an increase of 66.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 219.08% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 3,746K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,651K shares, representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 6.36% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 3,387K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,959K shares, representing an increase of 42.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 71.13% over the last quarter.

Celestica Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in aerospace and defense, communications, enterprise, HealthTech, industrial, capital equipment, and energy to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.

