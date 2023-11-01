Celestica (CLS) Price Target Increased by 16.27% to 20.68

The average one-year price target for Celestica (NYSE:CLS) has been revised to 20.68 / share. This is an increase of 16.27% from the prior estimate of 17.78 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.01 to a high of 22.81 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.44% from the latest reported closing price of 23.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celestica. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 11.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLS is 0.24%, an increase of 35.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.18% to 86,261K shares. The put/call ratio of CLS is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Letko, Brosseau & Associates holds 12,001K shares representing 10.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,223K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 10.39% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 5,063K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,039K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 5.46% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 4,764K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,826K shares, representing a decrease of 22.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 9.14% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 4,043K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,800K shares, representing an increase of 6.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 12.57% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 4,040K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,573K shares, representing an increase of 61.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 166.40% over the last quarter.

Celestica Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in aerospace and defense, communications, enterprise, HealthTech, industrial, capital equipment, and energy to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.

