Celestica (CLS) Price Target Increased by 29.30% to 248.47

The average one-year price target for Celestica (NYSE:CLS) has been revised to $248.47 / share. This is an increase of 29.30% from the prior estimate of $192.17 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $127.04 to a high of $300.16 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.07% from the latest reported closing price of $310.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 995 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celestica. This is an increase of 133 owner(s) or 15.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLS is 0.41%, an increase of 8.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.80% to 87,191K shares. The put/call ratio of CLS is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,214K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 458K shares , representing an increase of 85.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 7.21% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 3,147K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 551K shares , representing an increase of 82.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 704.41% over the last quarter.

Whale Rock Capital Management holds 2,993K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,639K shares , representing a decrease of 54.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 13.55% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 2,393K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,679K shares , representing a decrease of 11.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 32.50% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 2,102K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,140K shares , representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 85.81% over the last quarter.

