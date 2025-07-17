Celestica (CLS) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Celestica (CLS) closed at $162.41, marking a +1.44% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics manufacturing services company had gained 17.5% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.2%.

The upcoming earnings release of Celestica will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 28, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.23, showcasing a 35.16% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.65 billion, up 10.95% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.05 per share and revenue of $10.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of +30.15% and +13.15%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Celestica. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Celestica is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Celestica has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.68 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.55, so one might conclude that Celestica is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CLS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

