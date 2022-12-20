Celestica (CLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Celestica (CLS) closed at $10.91, marking a +0.74% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronics manufacturing services company had lost 2.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.51%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.6%.

Celestica will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Celestica to post earnings of $0.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20.45%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.96 billion, up 29.44% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $7.16 billion. These totals would mark changes of +43.08% and +27.15%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Celestica should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Celestica is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Celestica has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.82 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.42, so we one might conclude that Celestica is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that CLS has a PEG ratio of 0.31 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Manufacturing Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.69 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, putting it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

