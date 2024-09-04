Celestica (CLS) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Celestica (CLS) closed the latest trading day at $46.65, indicating a +0.43% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.3%.

The electronics manufacturing services company's stock has dropped by 1.34% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Celestica in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.92, up 41.54% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.41 billion, indicating a 18.01% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.65 per share and a revenue of $9.47 billion, representing changes of +50.21% and +18.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Celestica. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Celestica is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Celestica is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.73. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.72, so one might conclude that Celestica is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, finds itself in the bottom 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.