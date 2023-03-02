Celestica (CLS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Celestica (CLS) closed the most recent trading day at $13.02, moving +0.08% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.98%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronics manufacturing services company had lost 3.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.99%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.91%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Celestica as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Celestica is projected to report earnings of $0.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.95%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.8 billion, up 14.74% from the year-ago period.

CLS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.97 per share and revenue of $7.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.68% and +3.52%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Celestica. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Celestica is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Celestica is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.6. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.06, which means Celestica is trading at a discount to the group.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Celestica, Inc. (CLS)

