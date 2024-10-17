Celestica (CLS) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Celestica (CLS) closed the most recent trading day at $58.05, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.04%.

Shares of the electronics manufacturing services company witnessed a gain of 24.75% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 4.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.77%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Celestica in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 23, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.92, showcasing a 41.54% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.41 billion, up 18.01% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.65 per share and a revenue of $9.47 billion, signifying shifts of +50.21% and +18.93%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Celestica. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Celestica possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Celestica is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.18.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 210, this industry ranks in the bottom 17% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.