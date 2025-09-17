Celestica (CLS) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Celestica (CLS) closed at $247.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.65% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

The stock of electronics manufacturing services company has risen by 37.71% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

The upcoming earnings release of Celestica will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 27, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.45, showcasing a 39.42% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3 billion, reflecting a 19.99% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

CLS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.55 per share and revenue of $11.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +43.04% and +20.61%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Celestica. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Celestica is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Celestica is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 45.84. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 19.53.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.