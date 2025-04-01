Celestica (CLS) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Celestica (CLS) closed the most recent trading day at $79.06, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics manufacturing services company had lost 15.08% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.59% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Celestica in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Celestica to post earnings of $1.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.91%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.55 billion, indicating a 15.34% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.78 per share and a revenue of $10.77 billion, demonstrating changes of +23.2% and +11.69%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Celestica. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Celestica currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Celestica's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.48. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.84 of its industry.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, positioning it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.