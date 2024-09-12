Celestica (CLS) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Celestica (CLS) reached $45.55, with a +0.51% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.75%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.58%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1%.

The electronics manufacturing services company's stock has dropped by 13.3% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Celestica in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.92, marking a 41.54% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.41 billion, indicating a 18.01% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.65 per share and a revenue of $9.47 billion, demonstrating changes of +50.21% and +18.93%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Celestica. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Celestica is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Celestica is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.42. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.45 of its industry.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 185, this industry ranks in the bottom 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

