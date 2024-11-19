Celestica call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Celestica (CLS) with 9,734 calls trading, 1.4x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 51.34%. 11/29 weekly 89 calls and Dec-24 95 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.09. Earnings are expected on January 29th.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.