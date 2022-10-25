Celestica Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CLS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Celestica Inc (Symbol: CLS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.71, changing hands as high as $11.68 per share. Celestica Inc shares are currently trading up about 18.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLS's low point in its 52 week range is $8.21 per share, with $13.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.26.

