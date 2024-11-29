News & Insights

Celestial Asia Updates Registrar Office in Hong Kong

November 29, 2024 — 04:16 am EST

Celestial Asia Securities Holdings (HK:1049) has released an update.

Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Limited announced a change in its Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective January 1, 2025. This move requires shareholders to lodge share transfer applications and collect share certificates at the new office location from the start of the new year.

For further insights into HK:1049 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

