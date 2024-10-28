News & Insights

Stocks

Celebrus Technologies Updates Share Capital and Director Dealings

October 28, 2024 — 11:02 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

D4t4 Solutions (GB:CLBS) has released an update.

Celebrus Technologies announced that it has transferred 377,325 ordinary shares from treasury following the exercise of employee share options. Key executives, Bill Bruno and Ash Mehta, participated in this exercise, selling shares to cover tax liabilities. The company’s total voting rights now stand at 39,745,569, reflecting its current share capital structure.

For further insights into GB:CLBS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.