Celebrus Technologies Updates Share Capital and Director Dealings

D4t4 Solutions (GB:CLBS) has released an update.

Celebrus Technologies announced that it has transferred 377,325 ordinary shares from treasury following the exercise of employee share options. Key executives, Bill Bruno and Ash Mehta, participated in this exercise, selling shares to cover tax liabilities. The company’s total voting rights now stand at 39,745,569, reflecting its current share capital structure.

