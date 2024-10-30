News & Insights

Celebrus Technologies Sees Shift in Major Holdings

October 30, 2024 — 11:47 am EDT

D4t4 Solutions (GB:CLBS) has released an update.

Celebrus Technologies PLC has seen a change in its major holdings with Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. now holding 10.92% of voting rights, down from a previous 11.91%. This shift is primarily due to a dilution effect from new shares issued for option exercises. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it reflects changes in the company’s shareholder structure.

