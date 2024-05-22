Celebrity Chef Endorses Beyond Oil’s Product

Beyond Oil Ltd (TSE:BOIL) has released an update.

Beyond Oil Ltd is celebrating the endorsement of their product by Israel’s celebrated Chef Israel Aharoni, following a successful six-month pilot in his high-profile restaurants. Aharoni praised the Beyond Oil powder for its ability to enhance the taste of food by effectively removing impurities from frying oil. The company, which aims to improve health standards and reduce costs in the culinary industry, sees this as a significant step in expanding their global reach.

