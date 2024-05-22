News & Insights

Stocks

Celebrity Chef Endorses Beyond Oil’s Product

May 22, 2024 — 02:09 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Beyond Oil Ltd (TSE:BOIL) has released an update.

Beyond Oil Ltd is celebrating the endorsement of their product by Israel’s celebrated Chef Israel Aharoni, following a successful six-month pilot in his high-profile restaurants. Aharoni praised the Beyond Oil powder for its ability to enhance the taste of food by effectively removing impurities from frying oil. The company, which aims to improve health standards and reduce costs in the culinary industry, sees this as a significant step in expanding their global reach.

For further insights into TSE:BOIL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.