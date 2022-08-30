Celebrating Black Business Month with Tammy Charles, Director of Corporate Relations, Black Innovation Alliance

Every August, Black-owned businesses across the U.S. are celebrated as part of Black Business Month. This year, Nasdaq is sitting down with Tammy Charles, Director of Corporate Relations at Black Innovation Alliance (BIA), an institution dedicated to closing the racial wealth gap by empowering and funding an ecosystem of innovator support organizations (ISOs).

While many efforts to support Black entrepreneurship center on funding and educating individual business owners, BIA focuses on the vital but less-understood work of ecosystem-building.

Tell us a little bit about Black Innovation Alliance. What is its mission?

The Black Innovation Alliance is a national network of roughly 85 organizations dedicated to building a sustainable ecosystem for Black entrepreneurs. The impetus behind our work is ecosystem building. The term ecosystem is biological, it focuses on how environments enable species to thrive. We take that terminology and apply it to the entrepreneurial space.

We focus on fostering an environment that supports Black innovators across the country because despite lots of advancement, becoming a successful Black business owner is very difficult.

There's still a lot of systemic inequalities, there's still racism. We focus on addressing those inequalities. We course correct and galvanize partners, policymakers, and corporate partners like Nasdaq, to help us create that environment for Black entrepreneurs to thrive.

How does BIA’s Mission Connect with Black Business Month?

One of the ways we connect with Black Business Month is by supporting our members—the ISO leaders. Our ISOs provide increased access to capital, establish a support network and decrease the loneliness of Black entrepreneurs within their communities. Combined, their organizations serve upwards of 300,000 Black entrepreneurs, small business owners, and creative technologists, and we work to ensure that the ISOs have the resources they need to continue doing this work.

BIA also engages in market research to help Black entrepreneurs compete in growing industries. Our most recent report shows areas in the digital economy where Black creatives, innovators and entrepreneurs can really thrive, including FinTech, eCommerce and more. So, if I'm a Black innovator that’s interested in a new market opportunity, I could use the BLADE Blueprint report to determine how I might position my business for growth and success.

Lastly, our Decade of Black Innovation Campaign is directly tied to the rationale behind Black Business Month. By 2030, our goal is to raise $1 billion and sustain 500 ISOs that ultimately serve a million Black entrepreneurs nationwide.

Tell us more about BIA’s Focus Areas.

We have four specific pillars:

Capacity Building: We strengthen Black leaders and their ISOs through efforts like our Sustainability Summit: a 3-day in-person learning and development experience designed to help founders build stronger, more enduring organizations.

Narrative Change: There are so many stories of how black innovators are transforming this country. We want to make sure that those stories are highlighted in a passionate and compelling way.

Advocacy: The Congressional Caucus on Black Innovation, launched as a direct result of our advocacy, is one way we’re leveraging our power and having our say to drive change at the political and policy level.

Research: We want to enable the development of smart, high-performance ecosystems for black founders. With various partners, we deliver key insights like our Black Innovation Census and our BLADE Blueprint.

Tell us more about BIA’s Resource Initiative.

Resource is the accelerator for accelerators. The goal is to build an evidence-based framework that gives ISO leaders tools and a more standardized approach to ecosystem building. Since there’s no degree or certification for ecosystem building, we’re making it easier for our cohorts to build one anywhere.

Resource also creates more connectivity between investors and partners so that Black founders have the financial support and the network support that they need to build a viable enterprise.

Our last cohort raised $30 million! That translates to a more supportive environment and a more supportive ecosystem for Black founders.

What do you want people to take away from Black Business Month?

Black Business Month is a celebration of the innovative contributions of Black Founders to technology, business and the economy. Unfortunately, Black entrepreneurs are still at the margins when it comes to vital business metrics, whether that’s dismal investments from Venture Capitalist Firms, lack of access to other forms of capital or just the sheer lack of resources to help grow and scale businesses in general.

Black Business Month is about celebrating the wins but also serving those hopeful business owners at the margins, because when you serve people at the margins, everyone else wins. Just imagine the implications for our gross domestic product (GDP) when we help people at the margins! Imagine the implications for our social problems. Imagine the implications for our families. Supporting Black businesses means that everyone wins.