Celebrate Bitcoin Black Friday, Propel The Bitcoin Circular Economy

Bitcoin Black Friday was started by Jon Holmquist in 2012 as a way to co-opt a mainstream celebration of consumerism and help Bitcoiners promote their favorite technology. By encouraging merchants to offer discounts on their goods and services when shoppers paid with BTC, the holiday became a showcase for Bitcoin as a payments system, a tool to encourage more businesses to adopt it and a way for HODLers to propel the Bitcoin circular economy.

The team behind Bitcoin Magazine relaunched Bitcoin Black Friday this year with a refreshed website featuring dozens of discounts on things as diverse as hardware wallets and VPNs to apparel and gambling services.

Bitcoin has come a long way as a payments technology since 2012. There are a variety of bitcoin-backed debit and credit cards, high-quality bitcoin payment processors and, of course, the Lightning Network, which has made bitcoin payments vastly more efficient. To showcase this progress of the Bitcoin circular economy, and help readers understand how they can participate, our editorial team wanted to underscore the importance that celebrations like this play in building an economy where bitcoin is the chosen medium of exchange.

We’ve compiled related articles from some of the space’s best thinkers and most active participants below. As you prepare to celebrate Bitcoin Black Friday 2020 on November 27, give these pieces a read, and remember: It’s not just about discounts, it’s about showcasing the future.

“Because Bitcoin Is A Necessity, Its Economy Will Be Circular” by Aleksander Svetski

If bitcoin is the next and final global money, then by definition (and by design) it is already circular.

“It’s Time To Join The Bitcoin Circular Economy” by Ragnar Lifthrasir

The Bitcoin circular economy is Bitcoin: permissionless, untied to identity and P2P. It’s time to start participating.

“Four Lies about The Bitcoin Circular Economy” by Brian Harrington

It’s helpful to take a closer look at a few lies about an increasingly popular topic: the Bitcoin circular economy.

Finally, don’t forget to visit BitcoinBlackFriday.com and see for yourself the number of merchants from industries of all kinds that are actively incentivizing the world to leverage bitcoin.

