Celcuity Wins FDA Approval For REVTORPYK For The Treatment Of Advanced Or Metastatic Breast Cancer

(RTTNews) - Celcuity Inc. (CELC), a biotechnology company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved REVTORPYK (gedatolisib) for the treatment of patients with hormone receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Specifically, the approval is for patients with HR+/HER2-, locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer without a detected PIK3CA mutation whose disease has progressed on or after at least one line of endocrine therapy in the metastatic setting.

HR+/HER2- breast cancer is the most common subtype of breast cancer, accounting for approximately 70% of all breast cancers, said Celcuity.

The FDA approval was based on the positive Phase 3 VIKTORIA-1 trial, an open-label, global, randomised clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of REVTORPYK plus fulvestrant, with or without palbociclib.

Celcuity anticipates commercial launch in the late third quarter of 2026. The company has also designed a comprehensive patient support program.

Key Findings Supporting FDA Approval

According to the company, in the VIKTORIA-1 trial, median progression-free survival (PFS) with the REVTORPYK triplet (REVTORPYK plus palbociclib and fulvestrant) was 9.3 months versus 2.0 months with fulvestrant, an incremental improvement of 7.3 months.

For the REVTORPYK doublet (REVTORPYK plus fulvestrant), the median PFS was 7.4 months versus 2.0 months with fulvestrant, an incremental improvement of 5.4 months.

The objective response rate (ORR) of the REVTORPYK triplet was 32% compared to 1% with fulvestrant and the median duration of response (DOR) was 17.5 months.

The ORR of the REVTORPYK doublet was 28%, while the median DOR was 12 months.

"The PI3K/AKT/mTOR, or PAM, pathway is one of the most important targets in cancer, but comprehensively inhibiting it has stymied researchers and drug developers for nearly two decades," said Brian Sullivan, CEO and co-founder of Celcuity.

REVTORPYK is the first and only FDA-approved therapy that inhibits all class I PI3K isoforms (a, ß, d, ?) and mTOR complexes mTORC1 and mTORC2, said Celcuity.

Safety and Warnings Highlight

The company also highlighted the following warnings and precautions associated with REVTORPYK,

- REVTORPYK can cause severe stomatitis, including ulcers and oral mucositis, and the company has recommended withholding, reducing the dose, or permanently discontinuing REVTORPYK based on severity.

- Notably, stomatitis occurred in 72% of patients treated with REVTORPYK with fulvestrant and palbociclib, including Grade 3 events in 22% of patients. Stomatitis also occurred in 58% of patients treated with REVTORPYK plus fulvestrant, including Grade 3 events in 12%.

- Other adverse events that may require treatment interruption, dose reduction, or permanent discontinuation include dermatologic reactions and hyperglycemia.

- Based on its mechanism of action, REVTORPYK can cause fetal harm when administered during pregnancy, according to the company.

Near-Term Milestones

Celcuity plans to submit a supplemental New Drug Application to the FDA for REVTORPYK in the third quarter of 2026 for the treatment of HR+/HER2-, PIK3CA-mutant, locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer, following at least one line of endocrine therapy, based on results from the mutant cohort of the Phase 3 VIKTORIA-1 trial.

CELC has traded between $13.36 and $151.02 over the last year. The shares closed Tuesday's trade at $111.05, up 6.99%.

In the overnight market, CELC is down 2.81% at $107.93.

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