Celcuity To Collaborate With MD Anderson, Novartis, Puma Biotech For Breast Cancer Treatment Trial

(RTTNews) - Shares of Celcuity Inc. (CELC) gained 10% in after-hours trading Tuesday. The company announced breast cancer clinical trial collaboration with MD Anderson, Novartis, and Puma Biotechnology to study new drug regimen.

Celcuity will collaborate with the MD Anderson Cancer Center, Novartis AG and Puma Biotechnology to conduct a Phase II clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of two targeted therapies, Tabrecta, a c-Met inhibitor, and Nerlynx a pan-HER inhibitor, in patients with previously treated metastatic HER2-negative breast cancer selected with Celcuity's CELsignia Multi-Pathway Activity Test.

Under the agreement, MD Anderson will serve as the sponsor and Bora Lim MD, a medical oncologist at Baylor College of Medicine, and Rachel Layman MD, a medical oncologist at MD Anderson, will serve as the co-principal investigators of this study.

Novartis will supply Tabrecta and Puma will supply Nerlynx, targeted therapies currently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat non-small cell lung cancer and HER2-positive breast cancer, respectively.

CELC closed Tuesday's trading at $13.75, up $0.25 or 1.85%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $1.43 or 10.40% in the after-hours trading.

