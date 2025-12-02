Celcuity Stock Near All-Time Highs — And This Major Biotech Investor Is Still Jumping In

Key Points

San Diego-based Tang Capital Management bought nearly 1.2 million CELC shares.

The move helped increase the fund's reported holdings in CELC by $56.8 million from quarter to quarter.

It also marks a new position for Tang Capital, which reported holding no CELC shares in the prior period.

San Diego-based Tang Capital Management disclosed a new position in Celcuity Inc. valued at about $56.8 million in the third quarter, according to a November 14 SEC filing.

What Happened

Tang Capital Management initiated a new position in Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC), purchasing nearly 1.2 million shares worth $56.8 million, as reported in its quarterly portfolio disclosure filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 14. The new stake represents 2.2% of the fund’s nearly $2.6 billion in reportable U.S. equity holdings for the quarter ended September 30.

What Else to Know

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: TARS: $145.9 million (5.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ: GLPG: $143.8 million (5.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AUPH: $125.2 million (4.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ: PTCT: $92.1 million (3.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ: MIRM: $90.6 million (3.5% of AUM)

As of Tuesday, CELC shares were priced at $97.50; the stock has surged 672% over the past year, well outperforming the S&P 500, which is up 13% in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Tuesday) $97.50 Market capitalization $4.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $0 Net income (TTM) ($162.7 million)

Company Snapshot

Celcuity Inc. develops molecularly targeted therapies for cancer, with its primary product candidate Gedatolisib and its CELsignia diagnostic platform for identifying actionable tumor cell signaling pathways.

The company operates a clinical-stage biotechnology business model, with a focus on advancing drug candidates through clinical trials and a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for Gedatolisib.

Celcuity focuses on developing therapies for patients with hormone receptor positive, HER2-negative, and advanced or metastatic breast cancer, primarily in the United States.

Celcuity Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing targeted cancer therapies and companion diagnostics. The company leverages its proprietary CELsignia platform and a pipeline led by Gedatolisib to address unmet needs in breast and ovarian cancer treatment. Its strategy centers on precision medicine, aiming to deliver differentiated solutions that improve outcomes for specific patient populations.

Foolish Take

Momentum-backed biotech bets can signal growing conviction in a company’s clinical and regulatory trajectory—especially when a specialist fund steps in while shares hover near record highs. Tang Capital’s latest move suggests confidence in Celcuity’s accelerating path toward commercialization, supported by pivotal data and a strengthened balance sheet.



According to a November 14 SEC filing, the fund initiated a new position in Celcuity, adding nearly 1.2 million shares valued at $56.8 million, lifting the stock to 2.2% of its $2.6 billion portfolio. That places Celcuity just outside Tang’s top five holdings.



Celcuity’s fundamentals help explain the enthusiasm. The company recently reported potentially “practice-changing” Phase 3 results for gedatolisib, its lead drug candidate, and expects to complete its FDA submission by year-end. Third-quarter financials show operating expenses rising to support launch prep, but with $455 million in liquidity, management believes it’s funded through 2027. Net loss widened to $43.8 million, though that reflects ramp-up ahead of commercialization.



Ultimately, this vote of confidence very much suggests Celcuity’s rally—up 672% in a year—is being driven by genuine clinical progress, not hype. But with the stock priced for near-perfect execution, investors should keep a close watch on the new drug application timing, PIK3CA-mutant data, and cash burn.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: U.S. equity holdings that investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC on Form 13F.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Clinical-stage biotechnology: A company developing medical products that are currently being tested in human clinical trials, not yet approved for sale.

Molecularly targeted therapies: Treatments designed to target specific molecules involved in the growth and spread of cancer cells.

Companion diagnostics: Medical tests developed alongside drugs to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from a specific therapy.

Precision medicine: An approach to disease treatment that tailors therapies to individual genetic, environmental, or lifestyle factors.

License agreement: A legal contract granting rights to use, develop, or commercialize a product or technology, often in exchange for payments.

Trailing twelve months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return or growth rate compared to a benchmark or index, such as the S&P 500.

Metastatic: Refers to cancer that has spread from its original site to other parts of the body.

Actionable tumor cell signaling pathways: Specific biological processes in cancer cells that can be targeted by therapies for treatment.

Post-trade stake: The total number of shares or ownership percentage held in a company after a new investment trade is completed.



Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

