BioTech
CELC

Celcuity Soars On Breast Cancer Trial Results, To Seek FDA Approval For Gedatolisib In Q4

July 28, 2025 — 08:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Celcuity Inc. (CELC) has announced positive topline results from the PIK3CA wild-type cohort of its Phase 3 VIKTORIA-1 clinical trial, and shares are up over 200% at $44.

The Phase 3 VIKTORIA-1 trial is evaluating the company's lead drug candidate, Gedatolisib, in combination with fulvestrant, with and without palbociclib, in HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer patients who have received prior treatment with a CDK4/6 inhibitor. The study includes two cohorts - the PIK3CA wild-type cohort and the PIK3CA mutant cohort.

The results from the PIK3CA wild-type cohort of the VIKTORIA-1 trial, reported today, show that the combination of Gedatolisib, palbociclib, and fulvestrant, referred to as the Gedatolisib triplet, significantly improved progression-free survival (PFS) in patients compared to fulvestrant alone. The triplet therapy reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 76%. The median PFS was 9.3 months for the triplet therapy compared to 2.0 months with fulvestrant alone.

Similarly, the Gedatolisib doublet (gedatolisib plus fulvestrant) also demonstrated a strong clinical benefit, reducing the risk of progression or death by 67% versus fulvestrant. The median PFS was 7.4 months with the doublet, compared to 2.0 months with fulvestrant alone.

According to the company, the 7.3-month and 5.4-month increases in median progression-free survival (PFS) seen with the gedatolisib triplet and doublet, respectively, compared to fulvestrant, are higher than have ever been reported by any Phase 3 trial for patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer who have received two or more lines of therapy.

Celcuity expects to submit a New Drug Application for Gedatolisib to the FDA in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The company expects to report topline data for the VIKTORIA-1 PIK3CA mutation cohort by the end of this year.

When we alerted readers to CELC on Dec.4, 2024, it was trading at $13.90.

CELC has traded in a range of $7.57 to $18.87 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Friday's trading at $13.77, down 1.99%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CELC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.