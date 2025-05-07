Celcuity Inc. to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 14, 2025

Celcuity Inc. will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 14, followed by a management webcast at 4:30 PM ET.

Celcuity Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 after the market closes on May 14, 2025, and will host a webcast and teleconference at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a corporate update. The company is focused on developing targeted therapies for oncology, with its lead candidate, gedatolisib, targeting the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway. Currently, Celcuity is conducting multiple clinical trials, including the Phase 3 VIKTORIA-1 trial for advanced breast cancer and the Phase 1b/2 CELC-G-201 trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Further details about its trials and activities are available on its website and ClinicalTrials.gov.

Celcuity is proactively engaging investors and stakeholders by announcing an upcoming financial results release and a corporate update, providing transparency and fostering trust.

The ongoing Phase 3 trial (VIKTORIA-1) and Phase 1b/2 trial (CELC-G-201) for their lead therapeutic candidate gedatolisib indicate continuous progress in drug development, highlighting the company's commitment to oncology.

Celcuity's differentiated mechanism of action of gedatolisib may position it as a competitive therapy in the oncology market, potentially attracting interest from investors and stakeholders in the biotechnology field.

The company is still in the clinical-stage, which may indicate a lack of commercially available products and potential revenue generation.

There is uncertainty surrounding the success of the ongoing clinical trials, particularly the Phase 3 trials, which could impact the company's future prospects and investor confidence.

What is Celcuity Inc.?

Celcuity Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted therapies for various oncology indications.

When will Celcuity release its Q1 2025 financial results?

Celcuity will release its financial results on May 14, 2025, after market close.

How can I participate in Celcuity'searnings call

To participate, domestic callers should dial 1-800-717-1738 and international callers should dial 1-646-307-1865.

Where can I access the live webcast for Celcuity's financial results?

The live webcast can be accessed at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1715314&tp_key=61a8c66165.

What is gedatolisib?

Gedatolisib is Celcuity's lead candidate, a potent pan-PI3K and mTORC1/2 inhibitor targeting the PAM pathway.

$CELC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $CELC stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MINNEAPOLIS, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing development of targeted therapies for oncology, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2025 after the market closes on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Management will host a webcast/teleconference the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.







Webcast and Conference Call Information







To participate in the teleconference, domestic callers should dial 1-800-717-1738 and international callers should dial 1-646-307-1865. A live webcast presentation can also be accessed using this weblink:



https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1715314&tp_key=61a8c66165



. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Celcuity website following the live event.







About Celcuity







Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing development of targeted therapies for treatment of multiple solid tumor indications. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is gedatolisib, a potent, pan-PI3K and mTORC1/2 inhibitor that comprehensively blockades the PI3K/AKT/mTOR (“PAM”) pathway. Its mechanism of action and pharmacokinetic properties are differentiated from other currently approved and investigational therapies that target PI3Kα, AKT, or mTORC1 alone or together. A Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-1, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with fulvestrant with or without palbociclib in patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer is currently enrolling patients. More detailed information about the VIKTORIA-1 study can be found at





ClinicalTrials.gov





. A Phase 1b/2 clinical trial, CELC-G-201, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with darolutamide in patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, is ongoing. A Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-2, evaluating gedatolisib plus a CDK4/6 inhibitor and fulvestrant as first-line treatment for patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer is currently recruiting patients. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis. Further information about Celcuity can be found at





www.celcuity.com





. Follow us on





LinkedIn





and



Twitter



.







View source version of release on GlobeNewswire.com









Contacts:







Celcuity Inc.





Brian Sullivan,



bsullivan@celcuity.com







Vicky Hahne,



vhahne@celcuity.com







(763) 392-0123





ICR Healthcare





Patti Bank, patti.bank@icrhealthcare.com





(415) 513-1284



